Should a restaurant be part of Marsh Park masterplan?

Both sides agree on adding more paths and trails, elevated boardwalks, scenic overlooks, and improving the kayak/canoe docks at the River Road park.

But the disagreement comes over whether to designate space for a restaurant/café/brewery, now included in the proposed masterplan.

Those in favor say they want somewhere to eat a meal while gazing at the lake.

Opponents believe adding a restaurant takes away from ambiance of the park and they don’t believe it’s the right location for a commercial endeavor.

“Crafting a masterplan for a significant public space inevitable involves navigating varied opinions and striving to balance preservation with desired recreational uses and amenities,‘’ said Scott Timmer, city manager.

“We are certainly aiming for a ‘win’ for the entire community by providing an enhanced park experience grounded in public input.”

Approval of the masterplan is slated for a vote Monday at council’s 7 p.m. meeting at the municipal building.

“The location right now is serene, it’s a park. A restaurant or bar is out of place there. It’s not nature,‘’ said Chris Ferguson.

“It doesn’t seem like the proper place for that sort of development.”

Kim Kent moved to her Lake Mead Drive home in part because of its proximity to Marsh Lake. She is fine with a snack bar but doesn’t want a restaurant.

“To have a big old restaurant built there just wants to make cry. I don’t want a full-blown restaurant especially if they serve alcohol,” Kent said. “I feel it’s going to ruin the whole vibe of the lake.”

Results of a survey done during the masterplan planning process showed 68 percent of respondents favored inclusion of a café/brewery at the park.

Tim Jung doesn’t see the addition of a restaurant as a negative to the park.

“It’s a haven for fishing enthusiasts, a delight for birdwatchers, an adventure for kayakers, and a peaceful retreat for trail walkers,‘’ Jung said of the park.

“I’m personally so encouraged by the prospect of a restaurant joining the park. Food has such a wonderful way of connecting people.”

Councilwoman Leslie Besl said she is in favor of leaving space for an eatery in the plan. Many residents have told her and other council members more restaurants are needed in the city.

“I think it would be a wonderful place for a restaurant, if done correctly. It would also increase usage of the park, Besl said, noting the city would have control of the building and who it would lease space to.

“I still have an open mind about it. It’s a difficult situation. We’re not going to make everyone happy.”