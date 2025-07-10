‘The Boulevard’ could bring 20 condominiums to Tylersville Road; creek erosion a concern to some

The seven parcels making up the site are vacant but they contain three houses and three accessory buildings, according to papers on file with the township.

“This particular property, as you see, is pretty steep. To me, it lends itself to a residential use,” said Rob Painter a principal with RVP Engineering. “We have a lot of work to do.”

During a recent public hearing for the project – The Boulevard – some residents spoke of erosion along the creek and the possibility of land slippage.

Originally, Glenn Osborne was against the plan but is now in favor because he believes the approved zone change will give the township more control. He has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on his Gregory Creek Lane property to shore it up after experiencing land slippages and erosion.

“I believe it (zoning) will allow the township to maintain a stronger oversight and ensure the development is completely safe and with the high standard of our community,’’ Osborne said.

“I’m not against it but it has got to be done right.”

Credit: Sue Kiesewetter Credit: Sue Kiesewetter

Trustee Lee Wong, who voted in favor of the project with Trustee Ann Becker, said he looked at the site and believes the erosion and land slippage is on the other side of the creek.

“That’s totally on the other side. But on this side, I didn’t see any earth moving – (no) big problem. I’m satisfied,’’ Wong said.

“Those houses have been there a long time. All dilapidated, very ugly.”

Painter said the 10 buildings will have two units, each with 1,200 square-feet of space and a two-car garage. The development includes retaining walls and a detention pond.

“I will say that I do not think that this project is the highest and best use of that piece of property,” said Trustee Mark Welch, who voted against the plan.

“It’s going to be a difficult build, that’s for sure,” Becker said.