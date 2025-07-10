124 employees affected by pending Ohio Eagle Distributing sale to Heidelberg

Ohio Eagle Distributing has entered into a sale agreement with Heidelberg Distributing, which, if closed, will affect the employment of 124 employees in West Chester Twp., according to the company.
Heidelberg, though, is “committed to retaining as many of our talented team members as possible and looks forward to welcoming them into their organization,” according to a statement from Ohio Eagle.
The wholesale Anheuser-Busch, Constellation, Yuengling and local craft beer supplier will close on or about Sept. 8 at 9300 Allen Road in West Chester Twp. and at its other facility in Lima.
A total 178 employees of Ohio Eagle Distributing will be impacted, including 54 employees at the Lima facility.
Employees at the West Chester Twp. facility are represented by Teamster Local Union 1199.
Because Ohio Eagle will be permanently ceasing operations, any bumping rights provided by collective bargaining agreements are not applicable.
Ohio Eagle was founded in 2015 after Col. John Saputo purchased Dickerson Distributing Company, a family-owned Monroe business that had operated since 1934.
The company acquired Clermont Distributing in 2018 and added five additional counties to its Anheuser-Busch territory.
In 2022, Ohio Eagle purchased AB Sales of Lima from Anheuser-Busch and added nine counties to its coverage.
