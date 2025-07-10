124 employees affected by pending Ohio Eagle Distributing sale to Heidelberg

The wholesale Anheuser-Busch, Constellation, Yuengling and local craft beer supplier will close on or about Sept. 8 at 9300 Allen Road in West Chester Twp. and at its other facility in Lima.

A total 178 employees of Ohio Eagle Distributing will be impacted, including 54 employees at the Lima facility.

Employees at the West Chester Twp. facility are represented by Teamster Local Union 1199.

Because Ohio Eagle will be permanently ceasing operations, any bumping rights provided by collective bargaining agreements are not applicable.