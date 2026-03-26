West Chester administrator gets favorable evaluation

“Lisa Brown is an amazing administrator. She’s been a great addition to our team,” said Trustee Ann Becker.

“Her efficiency, her fiscal responsibility, and her vision for our community is one of the best I’ve seen as an elected official.”

Brown was named township administrator Feb. 23, 2025 following the resignation of Larry Burks. She was hired as Burks’ assistant administrator in 2018. She is in her second year of a three-year contract as administrator.

“We have been studying all the salaries in the region. Most important of all is her performance,’’ said Trustee Lee Wong.

“She has met all the goals required of her. She’s very capable.”

In a March 3 performance review summary of the past 12 months, signed by all three trustees, “the board finds that Lisa Brown meets or exceeds expectations in all evaluated performance areas, which include quality of services, financial stewardship, community needs and partnerships, board and staff relations, leadership team development, organizational culture, and strategic development.”

Trustee Amanda Ortiz – who took office Jan. 1 – has been impressed with Brown’s work ethic and ability to juggle many jobs with the absence of permanent finance and community services directors.

“She’s managing multiple vacancies as well as big projects that are happening – Mill Creek District purchase, (Union Centre Boulevard) corridor study, the baseball complex and Beckett Park,’’ Ortiz said.

“We are seeing steady progress with all these projects and I’m thrilled.”

Brown said she appreciated guidance from the board and her success was a result of the teamwork by township staff members in all departments.

“I want to thank you for trusting me to oversee all the great work that everyone does every day. I could not do it without them – I just bark some orders now and then, but they’re the ones that really do all the work,’’ Brown said.

“I’m really humbled and honored to serve everyone here, to serve the community.”