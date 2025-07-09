Second victim identified in Middletown house fire

A second victim from the Sunday morning house fire that killed two has been identified, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
Kathurn Veino, 67, died at Atrium Medical Center after being pulled from the blaze, in addition to Douglas Daughetee, 63.
A firefighter sustained minor injuries.
At 8:30 a.m. Sunday, fire crews were called to the 1800 block of Clarendon Avenue.
Upon arrival, firefighters located the two occupants and removed them from the home.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, according to city of Middletown Communications Manager Clayton Castle.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
