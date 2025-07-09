Second victim identified in Middletown house fire

2 people died as a result of the Sunday morning fire.
Two people were killed and a firefighter was injured in an early morning house fire Sunday in Middletown in the 1800 block of Clarendon Avenue.

Two people were killed and a firefighter was injured in an early morning house fire Sunday in Middletown in the 1800 block of Clarendon Avenue. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
A second victim from the Sunday morning house fire that killed two has been identified, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Kathurn Veino, 67, died at Atrium Medical Center after being pulled from the blaze, in addition to Douglas Daughetee, 63.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries.

At 8:30 a.m. Sunday, fire crews were called to the 1800 block of Clarendon Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters located the two occupants and removed them from the home.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, according to city of Middletown Communications Manager Clayton Castle.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.