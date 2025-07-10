Lane Library to be built in Fairfield Twp. expected to open in a year

Located near the northwest corner of Hamilton-Mason and Gilmore roads, the branch is expected to open next summer.

It is the library’s newest branch since the Oxford branch was established in 2015. Its price tag is about $12 million.

“Our mission statement at the Lane Library is ‘finding it at the Lane,” said Carrie Mancuso, library spokeswoman. “This new building allows us to expand our community service into Fairfield Twp.”

The project has been on the drawing board for several years as the township continued to grow and township residents use of branches in nearby communities increased, Mancuso said. Lane bought the land from the township in mid-2023.

“This new branch will be a welcoming space where children, families, and individuals of all ages can gather, learn, and thrive,” said Trustee Michael Berding.

“This groundbreaking marks more than the start of a new building – it symbolizes a shared investment in education, connectivity, and opportunity for residents across both Fairfield Twp. and neighboring Hamilton.”

The 21,000-square-foot library will be constructed using a mass timber structural system that allows for more wood than a traditional build. All the wood will be sourced in the United States, Speidel said.

The wood blends in with the design, inspired by the landscape with the earth tone color palette and pops of color, said Tony Rawe, lead architect.

The library will be a two-wing, single-story building built into the hillside taking advantage of the slope of the site. Rawe said patrons would move through the building, going up several levels.

Under one of the wings will be outdoor programming space that will have a piece of art with butterflies, birds, bees and other pollinators to tie it into a landscape.

Reading nooks are built along the slopes. There will be separate areas for children, teens and adults, a large meeting room, breakout space, and individual rooms. There will be a story stair between the children and teens areas.

“We’ve come a long way from the library of old,” Rawe said.