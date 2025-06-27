47 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Dakota Anthony Price, 1280 Harmon Ave., Hamilton; indicted on five counts of felonious assault, and one count each of tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability.

Michael Mink, 553 N. 7th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Wilson Manual Rivera Sr., 3973 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Justin Ratliff, 439 S. Second St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Bryant Benson, 3407 Grand Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, theft, petty theft, misuse of credit cards, driving under suspension, and obstructing official business.

Fermon Stamper, 5016 Bogard Road, Cosby, TN.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

E’moni Cox, 750 Bedretti Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jeffrey Thomas Lea, 11309 Melissa Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, theft (direct), and criminal trespass (direct).

Matthew Ray Blevins, 1312 Orchard St., Middletown; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Samoht Dlorah Thomas, 11881 Hitchcock Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of robbery, petty theft, and obstructing official business.

Stanley Brian Bishop Jr., 290 Redbird Drive, Loveland; indicted on two counts of endangering children, and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under suspension.

Ja’von Ray Stearns, 11903 Mill Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Joshua Grant Iles, 2101 Wellington Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of vandalism and theft.

Steven F. Donlan, 4140 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Road, Apt. 12D, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of cruelty to companion animal.

Mikel Marlando Irby, 6720 Elwynne Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, and driving under suspension.

Melissa D. Napier, 102 N. Mill St., Seven Mile; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Carmen L. Burton, 2116 Hill Ave., Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Wade W. Hughes, Jr., 6595 Taylor Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Phillip C. Neal, 1068 S. 13th St., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Laricka L. Simmons, 1616 Pelham Place, Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

John W. McGlothin, 1619 Taylor Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Explore 9 men facing deportation after separate Butler County investigations

Victoria A. Grove, 2317 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Christopher A. Manns, 2800 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Justin T. Kattine, 4465 Aicholtz Road, Cincinnati; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Arville Van Williams, 3802 Dry Run Road, Unit 44, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

William Arthur Shoemaker, 6396 Canastota Drive, Ellsworth, WI.; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Ethan Ernest Edmundson, 5695 Manchester Road, Franklin; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

DeSean Henderson, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Theresa Ann Grant, 816 S. Main St., Apt. 1, Franklin; indicted on one count of theft.

Ayman Fathi Mustaf Alshraideh, 308 Creekside Drive, Apt. 304, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Justin Lee Meeker, 2639 Laurel Lindale Road, New Richmond; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rodney Emile Vignes, 114 Mustang Drive, Sardinia; indicted on one count of identity fraud.

Demarius James Fitzpatrick, 322 Gramont Ave., Dayton; indicted on four counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs; three counts each of possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; two counts each of trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound; one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, and obstructing official business.

Makayla Leigh Grimm, 446 Lebanon Road, S. Lebanon; indicted on seven counts each aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs; three counts each trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound; two counts each trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, possession of drugs; one count each trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in heroin, and possession of heroin.

Explore Ohio EdChoice program ruled unconstitutional

Allen Anthony Ray Wallace, 73 Arcadia Ave., Lakeside Park, KY.; indicted on two counts each aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs; and one count each trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Joshua L. Windhorst, 987 N. Garver Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adrienne Kristina Burton, 4530 Croftshire Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Bradford Koerner, 9831 Aylesworth Lane, Miamisburg; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ashley Steven Bowling, 563 Heather Drive, Apt. 13, Dayton; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Utkir Karakulov, 5187 Sweet Bay St., Mason; indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition.

Jose Salvador Gonzalez Rodriguez, 7732 Barret Road, West Chester; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Jeremiah Scott Knoop, 201 Northcrest Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and possessing criminal tools.

Shane Bishop, 8595 Cox Road, West Chester; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chase Tyler Sanders, 4701 Wilmington Pike, Unit 6, Kettering; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; using weapons while intoxicated; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Clarence Ray Whitmire, 6641 Adena Circle, Hamilton Twp.; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Ashton Kenneth Lowe, LKA Talbert House, 5232 Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Michael Keith Hill, 312 Elm St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of failure to provide notice of change of address, and failure to verify address.