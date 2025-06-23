Last of 3 Cincinnati men sentenced in Springboro break-in, high-speed chase

He, Darvon Antion Green, 26, and Tyrese Larry Woodward, 25, were each charged with felony counts of burglary, theft, possessing criminal tools and obstructing official business.

The remaining charges against Whittle were dismissed as part of his May 21 plea, court records show.

Green also was charged two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and having weapons while under disability.

Springboro police were called just after 10:45 p.m. Jan. 31 to a report of a burglary in progress at an apartment at 60 Mottaret Way.

A resident was out of town but spotted three people inside her home on security cameras wearing black clothing, masks and gloves after they broke in from the balcony. While police were on the way, the suspects left the same way they came in, according to a Springboro Police Department report.

Responding officers were passed by a speeding 2023 Honda Accord, which did not stop when police tried to pull it over. This resulted in a police chase to Interstate 75, with speeds reaching 110 mph.

The Honda, reportedly driven by Green, struck a tire deflation device on I-75 South at Austin Landing but kept going, with sparks coming from the tires as it fled toward the Ohio 73 exit.

The car was traveling erratically before it went off the right side of the road and down an embankment, striking brush, a creek and an embankment near Exit 38 in Franklin Twp., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

The three men, who were not injured in the crash, then ran from the car into a wooded area, leading to a foot pursuit, Springboro police said.

Springboro, Miami Twp. and Miamisburg police used drones to track them, in addition to a K-9 from Miamisburg. The Franklin Division of Police, Clearcreek Twp. Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the apprehension of the three men.

Green was sentenced May 16 after he pleaded guilty to burglary with a one-year firearm specification and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. An additional count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer plus having weapons under disability, theft, possessing criminal tools and obstructing official business were dismissed.

He was sentenced to 2½ years plus a mandatory year for the burglary charge and firearm specification and two years for failing to comply, to be served consecutively. His total prison term is 5½ years, of which one year is mandatory, court records show.

Woodward pleaded guilty May 27 to burglary with a one-year firearm specification. He was sentenced to three years plus a mandatory one year in prison, to be served consecutively for a maximum indefinite term of four years, according to court records.