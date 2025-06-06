40 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Jackie D. Bell, 5453 Camelot Drive, Apt 48, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving an impaired person (direct), and one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving an impaired person.

Jarid Tyler Ray Milders-Taylor, 166 Bailey St., Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, criminal damaging or endangering, and obstructing official business.

Starlin Kuntz, 2919 Lefferson Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving an impaired person (direct).

Explore Ransomware group claims it stole more than 730K of files from Kettering Health

Mark V. Tersigni, 3930 Sleaford Ave., Columbus; indicted on five counts of menacing by stalking (direct), and one count of criminal trespass (direct).

Ryan Peck, 2816 Shartle St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Jamel T. Tyler, 1108 1/2 Garfield St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, and possession of cocaine.

Daniel Demetrius Stallworth, 1954 Maple St., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of assault (direct), and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, obstructing official business, possession of cocaine (direct), and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Gary W. Phillips, 492 Seven Mile Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of burglary.

Amy Marie Adams, 1979 Williams St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

Amanda Sue Lazier, 810 10th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Ryan L. Stevenson, 5154 Lamonte Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Devan Lee Powell, 5154 Lamonte Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Ryan Knowles Stevenson, 135 Jeff Scott Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Jeremy Arnold Marcum, 6141 E. River Road, Fairfield; indicted on one count of theft.

Explore Middletown and other communities see uptick in car thefts by teenagers

Lillian A. Carmack, 5951 Anmer Court, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine, and permitting drug abuse.

Thierry J. Tucker, 2469 Fulbourne Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Logan Anthony Jatzek, 7184 Royale Drive, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in marijuana, and having physical control of vehicle while under influence.

Billy Jack Hobson, 824 Willow Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of burglary.

Evonte Terrance Young, 240 Bent Tree Drive, Unit 2B, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property, and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and vehicular assault (direct).

Danifer Mark, 784 Williams Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of abduction (direct), and menacing (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Charles Edward Fields, 1865 Centerridge Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lisa Michelle O’Leary, 5600 Maple St., Kings Mill; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs, resisting arrest, domestic violence, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Candice Jalene Bryant, 2724 Shamrock Drive, Morrow; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jason Scott Wilson, 1881 Mulberry St., Goshen; indicted on one count each of menacing by stalking, and telecommunications harassment.

Eric Joshua Knott, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, and felonious assault.

Jacob Edwin Wright, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeremy Lee Loving, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Estill Lee Watts, 5245 Robinson-Vail Road, Franklin; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Darrell Eugene Morgan, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, and possession of drugs.

Explore Carlisle man accused of intentionally crashing minivan with 3 young children inside

Darius Maleek Young, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of assault and obstructing official business.

Charles Daniel McElroy, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Nehki Anthony Jordan Sturdivant-Porter, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Timothy John Michael Darr, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Jonnell Demetrius Canty, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Randall Wayne Colwell, 5232 W. Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Jesse Wayne Edwards, 743 Union Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Dominique Latrece Sharpe, 5158 Hackett Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Richard Burgan, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and possessing criminal tools.

Charles W. Hughes, 2005 E. U.S. 22 & 3, Morrow; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ra-Akhenaten Dumatsor Kudolo, 6160 Doewood St., Columbus; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and forgery.