Tano Bistro in Hamilton has permanently closed

‘It’s been our honor to service this community,’ restaurant’s phone message says.
Tano Bistro Hamilton initially closed due to a mechanical failure, but now announced it has permanently closed its Riverfront Plaza fine-dining establishment as of July 1, 2025.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Tano Bistro Hamilton initially closed due to a mechanical failure, but now announced it has permanently closed its Riverfront Plaza fine-dining establishment as of July 1, 2025. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
1 hour ago
Tano Bistro, an upscale restaurant in downtown Hamilton, has closed.

A message is played when calling the restaurant confirming the closure: “We want to share that this location is now closed. We are deeply grateful for your support over the years. It’s been our honor to serve this community.”

A notice had been placed on the front door of the restaurant indicating it would be temporarily closed due to a mechanical issue. However, news started to circulate on Tuesday that the restaurant would be permanently closed.

Tano Bistro Hamilton initially closed due to a mechanical failure, but now announced it has permanently closed its Riverfront Plaza fine-dining establishment as of July 1, 2025. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

Tano Bistro, an award-winning restaurant, opened its 100-seat dining space in August 2019 at 150 Riverfront Plaza, at the corner of Dayton Street and Riverfront Plaza, and across from Marcum Park and RiversEdge.

“We’re grateful for Tano being one of the first to take a chance on downtown Hamilton,” said Aaron Hufford, Hamilton’s executive director of Development. “This is a much different Hamilton than when Tano first opened. The city is in a strong position, and this is a great spot for the next opportunity.”

Hamilton Chief of Staff Mallory Greenham said rumors of the closure began circulating Tuesday, and calls have given indications the space won’t stay vacant for long.

“Word travels fast. We’ve already had people reach out with ideas and interest in the space,” she said. “We’re excited to see what’s next for this location.”

Tano Bistro opened its first location in 2009 in Loveland and, a decade later, opened the Hamilton location. The restaurant won the Best Chef category in Cincy Magazine’s Best of the East contest and Best Caterer in the magazine’s Best of the North.

