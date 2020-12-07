Police: Butler County scams targeting elderly likely part of nationwide network

In multiple cases, the victims received phone calls claiming to be from loved ones who said they were incarcerated and needed bail money. The caller told the victims that someone would stop by their home to get the cash. Later, the suspect in the U-Haul arrived and took the victims’ money.

“I am sure it is part of a bigger network,” McCroskey said, noting the descriptions of the suspect and the van match an incident in Hanover Twp. “He may have bolted back (to Florida) especially after seeing all the media coverage. But I wanted to put it out there, so others didn’t give him more cash.”

One couple in Hanover Twp. gave the suspect $20,000 and the Fairfield Twp. woman gave him $9,500, according to police.

McCroskey said there may be additional victims in the area.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect’s vehicle is urged to call Fairfield Twp. detectives at 513-785-1463 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.