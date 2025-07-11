40 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Heather Clark, 395 Wooded Run Road, Felicity; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Kelly Jeffery Jason Brewer, 501 Orchard St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Dustin Michael Slaton, 3000 Yankee Road, Apt. A, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Perry Michael Handschuh II, 1319 Pershing Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, falsification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass.

Bradley Michael Leis, 2835 Burbank Ave., B, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Gustavo Antonio Hueso, 737 Main St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a vehicle under the influence (direct).

Richard Wayne Dennis, 1211 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and possession of drugs.

Gary Wayne Seale, 501 Garfield St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Ann Harding, 414 Curtis St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Justin Alexander Fiora, 242 McCormick Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Hadyn Thomas Offenbaker, 3114 Ottawa St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Richard Wayne Dennis, 1211 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Harold Dean Lilly III, 3218 Seneca St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Darrell Russell Denton, 140 Devay Ave., Centerville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Charles Joseph Taggart Jr., 1017 Summer St., #2, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of forgery, one count each of having weapons while under disability, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Benjamin Thomas Ventling, 8336 Meeting St., Apt. 106, West Chester; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Christopher Michael Eyler, 815 Five Oaks Ave., Dayton; indicted on two counts of forgery, and one count of receiving stolen property.

Dustin Michael Slaton, 3000 Yankee Road, Apt. A, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Damon S. Andrews, 666 Fairborn Road, Fairborn; indicted on two counts of domestic violence, and one count of felonious assault (direct).

Eric Christopher Wilson, 3235 Basswood Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Juan Cortez, 2880 Stop 8 Road, Apt. #11, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Joshua Edward Moore, 8150 Bay Brook Drive, Indianapolis, IN.; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, identity fraud, forgery, and forging identification cards.

Mark Alan Partin, 234 Hudson Ave., Hamilton; indicted on four counts of rape (direct), three counts each of gross sexual imposition (direct), attempted rape (direct), one count each of importuning (direct), and attempted gross sexual imposition (direct).

Taylor A. Cowart, 9045 Revere Run, West Chester; indicted on 17 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct), and one count each of attempted tampering with evidence (direct), and tampering with evidence (direct).

Jamal Amed Sudberry, 1005 S. 12th St., Hamilton; indicted on eight counts of illegal bail bond agent practices (direct), four counts each of burglary (direct), menacing (direct), and one count of menacing by stalking (direct).

Justin James Radomskas, inmate, Warren County Jail, 822 Memorial Drive, Lebanon; indicted on 10 acts of prohibited acts by a private investigation or security services licensee (direct), seven counts of illegal bail bond agent practices (direct), five counts of burglary (direct), four counts of menacing (direct), one count each of menacing by stalking (direct), and misconduct at an emergency (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Alan William Poppaw, 1361 Ridgecrest Drive, Milford; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jacob Allen Trent, 124 Irongate Drive, Englewood; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Nicholas Mathew Berninger, 678 Park Ave., Apt. Q2, Loveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of drugs.

Kelsey Suzanne Taylor, 4805 Clements View Drive, Morrow; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, and misdemeanor theft.

Antonio J. Payne, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Lashauna Dawn Lawhorn, 1428 Xenia Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Keiontae Marquese Kernall, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Gregory Wayne Bowling, 5234 Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Elizabeth Kay Hursong, 439 Morrow Road, Lot 142, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of drugs.

Joshua Thomas Burt, 9959 Clearcreek-Franklin Road, Miamisburg; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Leif Erik Bertelsen, 911 Campbell Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of strangulation and assault.

Ka’nesha Monae Armstead, 6000 Lexington Ave., Cleveland; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs.

Michael Dajaun Warren, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

James Elmer Ray, 60 Edgebrook Drive, Apt. B, Springboro; indicted on one count each of vandalism, menacing, and disorderly conduct.