Police: Middletown man says he was shot while sleeping in apartment

Middletown police are investigating a shooting at a downtown apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
Maj. Scott Reeve said police and other first responders were called about noon Tuesday to the Trinity Place Apartments on Columbia Avenue on a report of a man who had been shot.
Reeve said Sean Delano Reynolds, 29, told investigators that he had “woken up and was surprised to find he had been shot while he was sleeping.”
Reeve said investigators found a bullet casing and blood in the residence that indicate Reynolds was shot in the residence.
Reynolds was transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment, Reeve said.
Reeve said there was no other information available.