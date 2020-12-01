Holiday displays see boost in attendance throughout Butler County: How to go

One of the best-attended nights was last Tuesday when Hamilton residents, with proof of residency, were admitted into the park for free for the first time in a series of such Tuesday specials. The line stretched out of the park while volunteers checked for Hamilton driver’s licenses and utility bills at the gate.

She expects tonight’s attendance to also be high because it’s Free Tuesday and the first day of December.

“We want to warn visitors to be patient,” Roach said. “Just an incredible outpouring of support from visitors near and far.”

Roach said organizers are considering ways to reduce the wait in line, especially on free Tuesday nights that continue through Dec. 29.

In Middletown, Barney Strassburger, manager of Light Up Middletown, described attendance and donations as “fabulous” the first weekend. He said donations on Thanksgiving, opening night for LUM, were double from 2019.

Because of COVID-19, volunteers are not handling out fliers or fast-food coupons at the gate. Strassburger said that’s reducing the wait at the gate and allowing more cars into the park.

HOW TO GO:

WHAT: Journey Borealis

WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 6-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday through Jan. 3

WHERE: Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton.

HOW MUCH: $20 per carload Monday-Thursday; $25 per carload Friday-Sunday; and $15 per carload for Pyramid Hill members.

WHAT: Light Up Middletown

WHEN: 6-10 p.m. through New Year’s Eve

WHERE: Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown

HOW MUCH: Admission by donation