Suspects indicted on more charges in Bar II fatal shooting in Middletown

Jerome Collier, 51 of Hamilton, was already facing a murder charge and single counts of felonious assault and having weapons under disability. A Butler County grand jury on Friday indicted Collier on seven charges in all, adding three more counts of felonious assault and a second count of having a weapon under disability under different sections of the Ohio criminal code.

The murder and felonious assault charges are enhanced with both a gun specification and a repeat violent offender specification. Both specification charges would add additional years to the underlying crimes if convicted.

Dy’Shonna Goins, 28, of Dayton, faced three counts of felonious assault, and now has been indicted by the grand jury on those counts as well as two additional felonious assault counts. Four of the charges Goins faces are also enhanced with both an underlying gun specification charge.

Collier was arraigned on Monday, June 23, and his bond was set at $1 million. He is currently in the Butler County Jail. Goins is at the Middletown Jail after being arrested on June 20 by officers from the Middletown Division of Police and Kettering Police Department.

Goins’ bond is set at $150,000.

On June 16, police responded to reports of shots fired at Bar II’s parking lot, 1200 Elliott Drive, at around 2:40 a.m. Four people were shot as an apparent result of a fight, said Middletown Division of Police Chief Earl Nelson, but the motivation as to why the fight started is not clear.

“The stories are different as to why the fight started,” he said. “We talked to the owner of the bar, asking if anything had happened inside. He said, ‘No.’”

Video footage from buildings near the incident was collected, according to police.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Detective Terry Ballinger at 513-425-7741, at the email terryb@cityofmiddletown.org or police dispatch at 513-425-7700.