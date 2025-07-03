Man charged with kidnapping, sex-based crimes at Butler County massage business

Peters was arrested June 7 and brought into Butler County Area III court in West Chester Twp. on June 10 to face the kidnapping charges, which are first-degree felonies. Area Court Judge Courtney Caparella-Kraemer set a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

The two attempted rape charges (second-degree felonies) and gross sexual imposition (fourth-degree felonies) were presented to the grand jury with the two kidnapping charges.

According to court documents, Peters, 53, lured the victims against their wills at around 3:30 p.m. on June 7 into a massage room at a business in the 8100 of Beckett Center Drive.

Police said he blocked the door with his body and then displayed a handgun. He struck one of the victims “multiple times with a closed fist.” After exposing himself, Peters allegedly forced a victim to touch his genitals, according to court documents.

Peters, who has remained in the Butler County jail since his arrest, was arraigned by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth on Thursday morning and is scheduled to be in court July 31 for a competency hearing.