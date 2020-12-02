Man accused in fatal shooting outside Middletown bar back in Ohio after weeks in Florida

Police say Cook was wearing an ankle monitor when the shooting happened. Cook was released from prison in November 2019 after serving 2 1/2 years for attempted felonious assault and was on post-release control, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

The man was dead when officers arrived. An initial investigation revealed Moneyham had been at the 513 Lounge next door. A group of people was leaving the bar when shots were fired, and at least one person was hit, according to police.

According to the Middletown police report, the first officers at the scene found Moneyham with several gunshot wounds, unconscious and not breathing.

Cook was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on Oct. 23 for murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.