Man accused in fatal shooting outside Middletown bar back in Ohio after weeks in Florida

A Dayton man charged with murder and felonious assault for a fatal shooting outside a Middletown bar is back in Ohio and scheduled for a first court appearance this week.
Marquan Cardelle Cortez Cook, 28, was apprehended Nov. 6 in Tampa, Florida, by U.S. Marshals and remained housed in the Hillsborough County Jail until his transport to the Butler County Jail on Sunday night.
Cook waived his right to an extradition hearing, and a transport service returned him to Ohio.
Bond has been set at $1 million by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
Cook is accused of shooting Brandon Frank Nathanial Moneyham Sr. to death during the early morning hours of Oct. 11 at the 513 Lounge on North Verity Parkway.
Police say Cook was wearing an ankle monitor when the shooting happened. Cook was released from prison in November 2019 after serving 2 1/2 years for attempted felonious assault and was on post-release control, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.
The man was dead when officers arrived. An initial investigation revealed Moneyham had been at the 513 Lounge next door. A group of people was leaving the bar when shots were fired, and at least one person was hit, according to police.
According to the Middletown police report, the first officers at the scene found Moneyham with several gunshot wounds, unconscious and not breathing.
Cook was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on Oct. 23 for murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.