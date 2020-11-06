Man sought in fatal shooting outside 513 Lounge arrested in Florida

Middletown police Chief David Birk said Marquan Cardelle Cortez Cook, 28, was apprehended in Tampa, Fla., and that police are working with the U.S. Marshals Service to return him to Butler County to face charges.

He is accused of shooting Brandon Frank Nathanial Moneyham Sr. to death during the early-morning hours of Oct. 11 at the 513 Lounge on Verity Parkway.