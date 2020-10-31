Records: Man charged with fatal shooting outside Middletown bar was wearing ankle monitor at the time

Explore 57 indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Police say Cook was wearing an ankle monitor when the shooting happened. According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation, where he is also listed as armed and dangerous, Cook was released from prison in November 2019 after serving 2 1/2 years for attempted felonious assault. He was on post release control when released from prison.

At about 12:49 a.m. on Oct. 11, police received a call about a person found behind a business at 601 N. Verity Parkway. The man was dead when officers arrived. An initial investigation revealed Moneyham had been at the 513 Lounge next door. A group of people were leaving the bar when shots were fired, and at least one person was hit, according to police.

According to the Middletown police report, the first officers at the scene found Moneyham with several gunshot wounds, unconscious and not breathing.

John Sagas told officers he was Moneyham’s friend and had met him at the 513 Lounge.

“He (Sagas) stated that he was inside the bar when a group of people came in screaming that someone had been shot in the parking lot and he went outside and observed that it was his friend. He stated that his friend came there by himself and he just met him at the bar and stated that he was going to walk down the street and did not give a reason as to why,” according to the police report.

Detectives said a day after Moneyham’s homicide that they had a suspect.