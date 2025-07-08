1 of 2 victims identified in Middletown house fire

The other victim has not been identified.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries.

At 8:30 a.m. Sunday, fire crews were called to the 1800 block of Clarendon Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters located two occupants and removed them from the home.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, according to city of Middletown Communications Manager Clayton Castle.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.