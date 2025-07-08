Breaking: 1 of 2 victims identified in Middletown house fire

1 of 2 victims identified in Middletown house fire

2 people died as a result of the Sunday morning fire.
Two people were killed and a firefighter was injured in an early morning house fire Sunday in Middletown in the 1800 block of Clarendon Avenue.

Two people were killed and a firefighter was injured in an early morning house fire Sunday in Middletown in the 1800 block of Clarendon Avenue.
News
By
15 minutes ago
X

One victim from the Sunday morning house fire that killed two has been identified, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Douglas Daughetee, 63, died at Atrium Medical Center after being pulled from the blaze.

The other victim has not been identified.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries.

At 8:30 a.m. Sunday, fire crews were called to the 1800 block of Clarendon Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters located two occupants and removed them from the home.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, according to city of Middletown Communications Manager Clayton Castle.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
911 calls: Wellington Court shooting in Hamilton happened following...
2
InsideOut Studio teaches art to kids at BTW Center in Hamilton
3
Middletown asked to help in funding new CareFlight medical helicopter
4
Solar panel field taking shape at Miami University
5
Aglamesis Bros enticing youth reading with ice cream

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.