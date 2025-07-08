1 of 2 victims identified in Middletown house fire

One victim from the Sunday morning house fire that killed two has been identified, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
Douglas Daughetee, 63, died at Atrium Medical Center after being pulled from the blaze.
The other victim has not been identified.
A firefighter sustained minor injuries.
At 8:30 a.m. Sunday, fire crews were called to the 1800 block of Clarendon Avenue.
Upon arrival, firefighters located two occupants and removed them from the home.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, according to city of Middletown Communications Manager Clayton Castle.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
