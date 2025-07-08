InsideOut Studio teaches art to kids at BTW Center in Hamilton

“You look at everyone here, you see so many different people, from all various backgrounds, various ages, various cultures, but everybody is coming together to do art,” she said. “I think it speaks to how powerful art is.”

This is the third year for the summer program, which is part of the outreach for InsideOut Studio, and its parent organization, the non-profit Inspiration Studios, to have its developmentally disabled artists work out in the community, said Cam Squire, a direct support professional at InsideOut.

“It’s so much fun, and it’s so fulfilling, not only to see the growth that they have in the studio, but to see them work on their own, independently,” said Squire, who supports the artists’ goals professionally and personally.

Artist Sarah Alward participated in only one of the classes last year, but has been able to be at more classes this summer.

“I’m having a lot of fun doing this,” said the painter. “I love teaching kids how to do art.”

This program is funded through the HIGHER Fund and Youth Philanthropy Committee grants at the Hamilton Community Foundation, and Brock would like to see arts programming grow, but that takes money.

“I think the more people see the reach and the impact that this has, the more people can get behind it,“ said Brock.