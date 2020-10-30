57 indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Matthew Craig Wright, 2900 Dixie Hwy., #135, Hamilton; indicted on one count of burglary.

Steven R. Weber, 2017 Lakeview Drive, Ft. Wright, Ky.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Erin M. Browne, 415 Henry St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

Ruben Roe, 415 Henry St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of criminal trespass.

Michael S. Green, 426 Short St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and assault.

Joshua Sebastian, 2175 Clark St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments.

James Johnson, 449 Sharp Court, Trenton; indicted on one count of theft.

Kevin Walker, 3822 View St., Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count of criminal trespass.

Jared Hignite, 948 Gordon Smith Blvd., Apt. 10, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, vandalism, and obstructing official business.

Keiwaun M. Brown, 328 Village St., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

Bradley P. Hamblin, 328 Village St., Apt. 3, Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Lasana DeVaughn, 5245 Vivian Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Burtle F. Zimmerer, 330 New London Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of possession of Hashish (direct).

Kyle N. Mahaffey, 320 Garfield, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua S. Glisson, 1094 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Dean M. Walker, 7736 Scioto Court, West Chester; certified back to the lower court on one count each of criminal damaging or endangering, and menacing (direct).

Kyle S. Randall, 3703 Oxford Reily Road, Oxford; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Timothy I. Wright, 2610 Hilda Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under OVI suspension.

Robert Kirby, 850 Hayes Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons.

Alphonso North, 848 Glenwood Ave., Apt. 10, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft and petty theft (direct).

Thomas J. Hoover, 7798 Birchwood Ct., Mason; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Kevin Walker, 3822 Blew St., Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count of criminal trespass.

Robert E. Wallace, IV, 392 E. Third St., Xenia; indicted on one count of possession of marijuana (direct).

Cory Pennington, 6032 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Andrew Jacob Roberts, 6501 Germantown Road, Lot 203, Middletown; indicted on one count each of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Jonathan Oatneal, Jr., 600 Lafayette Ave., Apt. B, Middletown; indicted on one count each of murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary.

Keith Savage, Jr., 10 Robert Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Leonicio Bastida, 439 N. 5th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of forgery and obstructing official business.

James Bowman, 154 Sherman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Aaron N. Cornes, 3375 Alexis Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Edward Packer, 9483 Conlin Ave., Blue Ash; indicted on two counts of felonious assault (direct).

Larry W. Wright, 3256 Dixie Hwy., Room 192, Fairfield; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Carlos A. Brown, 1405 Avalon Drive, Middletown; indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition (direct), and one count each of rape (direct) and sexual battery (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Mason David Roberson, 7810 Dawn Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery and robbery.

Kamico Traynell Evans, 4737 Hardwick Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery and robbery.

Amber Nichole Combs, 6545 Hollow Lane, Loveland; indicted on one count of unauthorized use of property.

Derek E. Smith, 809 Autumn Lane, Mason; indicted on one count each of disrupting public services, assault, vandalism, resisting arrest, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Derrick Sullivan, 10286 Springlen Court, Cincinnati; indicted on four counts of identity fraud; and one count each of forgery; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed Metabolite of a controlled substance.

Dana M. Helton, 6051 E. U.S. 22/3, Lot 57, Morrow; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

Ashley Steven Bowling, 7213 Shaker Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Curtis E. Johnson, 4541 St. James Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Carrie Lee Hoefler, 320 Pleasant St., Apt. 2, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Worley, 9344 Bruce Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs.

Dennae Jewell Sutphin, 2424 Fenwick Court, Dayton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Durron D. Carson, 10713 Massie Ave., Cleveland; indicted on one count each of theft and possessing criminal tools.

Tony Mills, 411 Greenvale, Cleveland; indicted on one count each of theft and possessing criminal tools.

Virginia M. Willhoite, 3218 1/2 Lefferson Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Perry Crabtree, 422 N. 3rd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Carlee Allen, 404 E. Pike St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, forgery, attempted theft from a person in a protected class, and petty theft.

Andre Lavonte Durr, 1807 Dayoh Place, Dayton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Felicia Rose Bessey, 1819 Sutton Ave., Apt. 7, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle.

Jacob Dean Bessey, 510 Richards Ave., Apt. 2, Thurman; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; possession of drugs; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and endangering children.

Nicholas Scott Tatman, 726 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Heather N. Combs, 101 Cosmos Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jacqueline Suzanne Kirby, 18 High St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

James D. Davis, 6078 Fireside Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marie Ellen Cantelupe, 444 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.