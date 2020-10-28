Lawsuit threat pushes Butler County commissioners to switch plan on health insurance

“It was technicality that really led us to go back and stay with the company that we were with last year,” Dixon said. “We were advised by the prosecutor’s office that it was the proper thing to do, we didn’t want to spend a bunch of money litigating the question.”

County Administrator Judi Boyko said she doesn’t anticipate issues with rescinding the CEBCO contract because they were given notice of the commissioners' intent to cancel.

Commissioner T.C. Rogers said now was probably not the best time to switch companies anyway.

“Especially as we are in the period where you make your health program determinations it is in the best interest of our employees that we stay with UHC,” Rogers said. “Along with this though we have decided there would be no increase to our employees.”

The commissioners did an about face two years ago after an uncharacteristic battle amongst the three commissioners. Dixon and Rogers favored Medical Mutual of Ohio and authorized contract negotiations. Commissioner Cindy Carpenter wanted United Healthcare.

The commissioners ultimately rescinded the resolution approving MMO and hired UHC.

The county went to a self-insurance model in 2017 after several years of double-digit percentage increases for insurance coverage. Some large, unusual claims over several years drove those increases, including a single $5 million claim in 2013 and a $3 million claims month in November 2014.

The commissioners at the time said they wanted more control over their costs but Dixon said when they made the switch two weeks ago, the cost difference between self-insurance and traditional coverage was negligible when figuring in reduced risk.

“I think in light of all the issues we’re dealing with with COVID and the testing and what effects are left after you do have COVID in the long run,” he said. “I think it’s a very prudent move to financially lock down our rates going through these times.”

Under the self-insured plan, the county pays an administrative fee and the claims itself out of county coffers. There was a single claim limit of $175,000 and a total limit of $20.8 million, so any bills over those amounts are paid by United Healthcare.

“We will make sure the next time our broker goes out for quotes. It’s not the end of the world," Dixon said. "They’re a good health care company. We just had an opportunity to limit our exposure and we’re not going to have that. It could work both ways for us, expenses could come in less and we could save a little money.”

The total claims last year were $16.5 million and the commissioners had budgeted $20 million. Boyko told the Journal-News as of Sept. 14 the county has had almost $12 million in claims, about $1 million more than a year ago.

Human Resources Director Laurie Murphy said since July 2018 the county has had 35 claims between $175,000 and $250,000 and 25 claims in the $250,000 to $500,000 range.

