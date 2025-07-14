Two dead following Middletown shooting involving police officers

Upon arrival, a city press release said officers announced their presence and identified themselves as police offices. While negotiating with the male suspect, the suspect allegedly discharged his weapon at the officers.

In response, the city release said the officers returned fire, striking the suspect. Upon entering the residence, officers found both the man and woman dead.

The identity of the man and woman was no released.

The investigation concerning the officer-involved shooting has been handed over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Investigators were on the scene after 9 p.m., collecting evidence from the Mohawk Street home.