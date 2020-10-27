Middletown jail to be repainted with CARES Act funding using different paint

The federal CARES Act funding will be used to repaint the Middletown City Jail.
Middletown City Council will contract Ohio Valley Painting Co. Inc. of Dayton to paint the jail for $147,500.
In December 2019, the city took bids to paint the jail, but it did not award the bids due to budget constraints. Finance Director Jake Burton told council the bids submitted were too high.
In September 2020, the Division of Police asked about getting the jail painted using CARES Act funding. Officials said since the bid from 2019 was never awarded, city officials reached out to the low bidders to see if they would be willing to do the project this year and compliant with CARES Act funding guidelines.
Those guidelines require the city jail to be painted with an anti-microbial/anti-bacterial paint and floor epoxy that inhibits the growth of bacteria.
Officials said the paint kills 99.9% of bacteria within two hours of exposure on a painted surface. Ohio Valley Painting is certified to apply this type of paint guaranteed by Sherwin Williams.
In 2019, Kastra of Columbus, was the lowest bidder at $97,400. They offered to complete the project at an increased price of $136,150 but would not use appropriate materials to be compliant with CARES Act funding. Kastra also did not have any experience in painting correctional facilities.
The next lowest bidder in 2019 was Ohio Valley Painting which submitted a bid of $147,500. They agreed to do the project for the same amount and use the anti-microbial/anti-bacterial paint at no additional cost.
Variable air volume boxes approved
Approved an emergency ordinance to contract with DeBra-Kuempel to install variable air volume boxes on the second and third floors of the Middletown City Building for $36,214. The city plans to use CARES Act funding for the project to control air flow to specific areas or zones. Each zone (office) will have its own thermostat which controls the VAV. The project will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by allowing individual air flow to each office. The emergency designation was needed so the project will be completed by Dec. 30. Palenick said the building’s entire HVAC system will need updating at a future date.
State funding for next project year street paving
Approved the city to apply for Ohio Public Works Commission funding for the next project year to resurface and reconstruct streets throughout the city as well restoring defective curbs, gutters, driveway aprons and sidewalks. In addition, handicap rams, catch basins and drainage repairs will be made as necessary. Property owners will be assessed for repairs adjacent to their property.
2021 asphalt purchasing
Approved an authorization to purchase asphalt for street paving in 2021 for an amount not exceed $350,000 and waive the bid procedure. City officials want to be able purchase asphalt from two Middletown area companies as needed for street paving project quickly.