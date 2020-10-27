Middletown jail to be repainted with CARES Act funding using different paint

Officials said the paint kills 99.9% of bacteria within two hours of exposure on a painted surface. Ohio Valley Painting is certified to apply this type of paint guaranteed by Sherwin Williams.

Explore Middletown planning to add more police officers in 2021

In 2019, Kastra of Columbus, was the lowest bidder at $97,400. They offered to complete the project at an increased price of $136,150 but would not use appropriate materials to be compliant with CARES Act funding. Kastra also did not have any experience in painting correctional facilities.

The next lowest bidder in 2019 was Ohio Valley Painting which submitted a bid of $147,500. They agreed to do the project for the same amount and use the anti-microbial/anti-bacterial paint at no additional cost.

Variable air volume boxes approved

Approved an emergency ordinance to contract with DeBra-Kuempel to install variable air volume boxes on the second and third floors of the Middletown City Building for $36,214. The city plans to use CARES Act funding for the project to control air flow to specific areas or zones. Each zone (office) will have its own thermostat which controls the VAV. The project will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by allowing individual air flow to each office. The emergency designation was needed so the project will be completed by Dec. 30. Palenick said the building’s entire HVAC system will need updating at a future date.

State funding for next project year street paving

Approved the city to apply for Ohio Public Works Commission funding for the next project year to resurface and reconstruct streets throughout the city as well restoring defective curbs, gutters, driveway aprons and sidewalks. In addition, handicap rams, catch basins and drainage repairs will be made as necessary. Property owners will be assessed for repairs adjacent to their property.

2021 asphalt purchasing

Approved an authorization to purchase asphalt for street paving in 2021 for an amount not exceed $350,000 and waive the bid procedure. City officials want to be able purchase asphalt from two Middletown area companies as needed for street paving project quickly.