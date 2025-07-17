Hamilton, Springfield Planned Parenthood centers to close Aug. 1

“Make no mistake: this was not a decision made by Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region,” said Nan Whaley, president and CEO. “We took every possible step to keep these centers open, but the devastating impact of state and federal political attacks has forced us into this very difficult position.”

Trump’s bill bans health care providers that offer abortion services and received more than $800,000 in reimbursements from the federal government in fiscal year 2023 from accepting Medicaid dollars for other kinds of care for one year.

The Hamilton and Springfield clinics see thousands of patients every year. As a result, the agency low-income Ohioans will lose access to basic, preventative health care, like STI testing and treatment, birth control, cancer screenings and general wellness exams.

Nationally, Planned Parenthood reports that around 3% of its services are for abortion.

The closures will take effect on Aug. 1 and patients have been notified through a health center letter and messages through MyChart.

“Planned Parenthood was often the only trusted provider for comprehensive reproductive and sexual health care in these communities,” Whaley said. “This decision — driven by politics, not public health — harms real people who already face barriers to care.”

The organization’s human resources team will support staff at the health centers’ closing, Planned Parenthood officials said. Not all positions can be retained, but officials said every effort is being made to minimize layoffs.

Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio does not anticipate additional closures at this time.

“We’ve served Ohio for 96 years, and we aren’t going anywhere,” said Whaley, the former Dayton mayor. “As access to basic health care becomes more politicized, our mission becomes more critical.”