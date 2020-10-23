Investigation continues into Middletown homicide outside 513 Lounge

“He (Sagas) stated that he was inside the bar when a group of people came in screaming that someone had been shot in the parking lot and he went outside and observed that it was his friend. He stated that his friend came there by himself and he just met him at the bar and stated that he was going to walk down the street and did not give a reason as to why,” according to the police report.

Detectives say they have a suspect in Moneyham’s homicide, but on Thursday there had been no arrests.

It isn’t the first time there has been violence outside the bar.

On Jan. 1, 2017, two people died, another was critically injured and others were injured in two shooting incidents and a fatal car crash following an incident at the 513 Lounge.

When officers were sent to a report of multiple shots being fired at the 513 Lounge on that day, they heard shots being fired in the rear parking lot.

A vehicle sped away from the parking lot on Verity and crashed into a stone wall at St. John’s Church at Curtis Street and First Avenue. The front seat passenger was killed in the crash.

About 10 minutes after the initial call of shots fired at the 513 Lounge, Middletown officers were sent to a report of multiple shots being fired in the area of Roosevelt Boulevard and Wicoff Street.

Officers did not find a shooting or crime scene, but sometime later two people who had been shot showed up at Atrium Medical Center. Police determined the two had been traveling in a vehicle when they were shot near Roosevelt Boulevard, west of Wicoff Street.

Police said the driver, Steve Waldon, of Dayton, had been shot multiple times in the chest and arm, and his passenger, Teresa Shields, also of Dayton, was shot multiple times and died of her injuries.

Shields' homicide remains unsolved, and Walden is serving a federal prison sentence on a drug charge.