Middletown downtown business owners worry about safety, losing business due to recent violence

Downtown business owners met Monday, June 30, to discuss possible solutions following downtown violence involving homeless individuals.

46 minutes ago
Downtown business owners called on city leaders this week to address recent violence involving people experiencing homelessness.

About a dozen small business owners gathered at Triple Moon Coffee Company Monday to share concerns with city leaders.

Mayor Elizabeth Slamka was in attendance, as was Ashley Combs, city manager, and Jennifer Carter, councilwoman. Police Chief Earl Nelson and Middletown/Butler County HopeLine Care Coordinator Victoria Hensley also attended.

Middletown mayor Elizabeth Slamka delivers the State of the City address Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 at Middletown Event Center. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Many business owners said they have lost business because of recent violence causing customers to avoid downtown Middletown. Some estimated a 20-25% loss.

Other concerns include public indecency and the “uncomfortable” environment it has created for customers.

“If your customers are uncomfortable, your customers choose their second option for where they want to shop and where they want to eat,” Jeff Payne, Downtown Middletown Inc. executive director, said.

Heather Gibson, owner of Triple Moon Coffee Company, said she is worried about her young workers coming into their early morning shifts.

She knows the coffee shop has been an “offender,” giving food and water to homeless individuals, but she said they have stopped this practice. Instead, she has brought food to nearby Blessing Boxes.

Lisa Dethlefs, owner of Iron Rose Mercantile, said she worries about leaving her shop in the hands of other workers.

“I’ll feel responsible if something happens,” she said.

Kelsey Singer, owner of Monarch Designs, said she feels like a “nuisance” to Middletown police, but in the past two months, incidents involving homeless individuals have increased.

“This is the most uncomfortable I’ve felt in years,” she said.

Amy Primeau, who runs Primeau’s Purls in the Pendleton Art Center, said if she had known all these issues would happen, she wouldn’t have chosen downtown Middletown for her business.

She said many artists at Pendleton Art Center have canceled summer classes so students are not let out late at night.

“We just feel hung out to dry,” she said.

Some business owners met with Slamka on June 19, though, and Singer said: “I’ve already seen a difference in the last week.”

Governor’s Square Monday afternoon was empty, which Singer said is “unusual.”

After hearing business owners’ concerns, city leaders shared what has been done to assist the homeless population and decrease violent incidents.

A representative from the police department who has a team of two officers who go out and assist with homeless individuals, said the majority of the homeless individuals are using methamphetamines.

Several local homeless shelters require sobriety for entry, and because many are not ready to stop using methamphetamines, they are unable to use the facilities.

He said the department has had “many successes” with removing homeless individuals from downtown.

Victoria Hensley, who works with Middletown police through HopeLine, a Southwest Ohio organization which supports those struggling with substance abuse, agreed that many who received support are now doing “amazing.”

She is in the community three times a week offering resources like outpatient and inpatient treatment, shelter, a place to take a shower and food.

“Whatever that individual needs, I promise you they are getting resources,” she said.

HopeLine offers quick response services for homeless or not homeless individuals suffering from overdoses and outreach services for the homeless population specifically.

Hensley and HopeLine will be increasing its number of days out in the community this year.

Possible solutions were offered, including turning off the fountain at Governor’s Square, adding lighting in downtown business’ back parking lots to deter loitering and developing a clear plan.

Slamka suggested mobile security officers to patrol downtown and specific training to assist homeless individuals.

Both business owners and city leaders agreed there needs to be consistency with how the homeless population is addressed.

“Everyone needs to be on the same page,” Nelson said. “Everyone needs to have the same solution so that we can enforce those rules that downtown wants to have.”

“Whatever we do, we decide to do, we have to continue,” Gibson said. “We can’t do it for a month or two, and then walk away from it, because it’s just going to be a recurring problem.”

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.