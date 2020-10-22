Trial date set for Middletown man accused of shooting girlfriend, then hiding in her house

A 2021 trial date has been set for a 19-year-old man accused of shooting his 17-year-old girlfriend in the pelvis during an argument in May at a Middletown residence.
Daniel Calhoun was taken into custody on June 4 while hiding in the basement of the victim’s house in the 1300 block of Young Street in Middletown. Detectives had been looking for Calhoun since the May 14 shooting incident.
On Tuesday, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II set Calhoun’s trial date on the charges of felonious assault and having weapons under disability for Feb. 17.
Calhoun remains housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.
Middletown police say people at the house and witnesses were not truthful at the beginning of the investigation about what happened when the teen was shot.
Officers were called to the home at about 10:40 p.m. The girl was in the living room suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim’s brother told police he was walking on Young getting ready to cross 14th Avenue when he heard two gunshots and saw an SUV driving away. He said he heard his sister scream and found her shot in the alley, then carried her into the house.
The teen’s mother called 911 reporting her daughter had been shot in the alley.
Police say an investigation revealed the girl was shot in her bedroom and pointed to Calhoun as the shooter.
The incident stemmed from a boyfriend/girlfriend argument, police say. The girl was shot between the legs, according to police and statements from her mother in the 911 call.