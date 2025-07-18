Habitat for Humanity seeks applications for new Hamilton homes

“As part of our Build Back the Block initiative, we are teaming up with Habitat for Humanity to build seven new homes in the Jefferson neighborhood,” said Hamilton Chief of Staff Mallory Greenham.

The homes are on former city vacant lots, and each home will be two stories with three bedrooms, 1-1/2 baths, an unfinished basement and off-street parking. Applications for the Habitat for Humanity homes are due Aug. 1.

Six of the seven homes will be in the 800 block of Ludlow Street, and the seventh is in the 800 block of Maple Avenue.

This project is part of the city’s efforts to bring affordable housing online, which was addressed in City Manager Craig Bucheit’s first State of the City speech in October 2024. The city planned to start in the Jefferson neighborhood to start addressing “a significant challenge” the city face with a shortage of housing at all price points.

The Jefferson neighborhood is between two major state routes, Ohio State Route 4 and Ohio State Route 127. It’s supported by existing institutions and amenities, like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hamilton, Jefferson Park and Living Water Ministries, with a number of nearby employers, like JN Linrose, Matandy Steel, Meyer Brothers and Sons, and Third Eye Brewing.

Paper applications are available at city hall, 345 High St., or online at habitatcincinnati.org/apply.

With the quick turnaround for the application, the city and Habitat for Humanity are offering an in-person informational session to help people answer questions and complete the application at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson Park, 1116 East Ave.

People can also stop by the city building between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance or schedule an appointment outside those hours.

For more information, people are asked to call Adriana Reyes with the city of Hamilton at 513-473-5556 or adriana.reyes@hamilton-oh.gov.