Police investigating shooting of Hamilton man found outside his home

Hamilton police are investigating the shooting of a man on Saturday night.
According to the police report, Thomas Lee Walters, 22, of Millikin Street, was wounded in the incident that happened about 9:55 p.m.
Walters was found outside his residence near the intersection of Millikin and South C Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the report. Walters remained hospitalized on Monday afternoon.
Dispatchers received four 911 calls about the shooting. Three callers were neighbors who said they heard multiple gunshots and screaming.
A male caller and an apparent friend of the victim screamed, “somebody got shot, somebody got shot.”
He said the man was shot three times and he saw a group of people run from the scene into the field.
“They ran up on my friends, they were just walking down the street and he started getting shot,” the caller told dispatchers.
Police could release no additional information Monday about the incident.