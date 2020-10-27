Police warn of scammers claiming to be government employees in Butler County

Oxford police have received multiple reports that scammers have contacted residents claiming to be government employees.
Some scammers are telling their targets that they must use digital currency payments to secure their Social Security benefits and are using an Oxford police phone number as confirmation. At least one scam has been successful in getting payment, police said.
In another instance, a caller claimed to be from the U.S. Marshals service and requested access to the target’s bank account information, but the target hung up, police said.
Police are reminding residents that legitimate government employees won’t ask for payment in unusual ways or access to financial records with more information provided.