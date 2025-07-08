Middletown asked to help in funding new CareFlight medical helicopter

Mike Stautberg, president of the Atrium Medical Center Foundation, said the new medical aircraft would be an “extension of first responders” in Middletown, one of the primary reasons the foundation decided to approach the city with the ask.

This is a drop in the bucket for the $13.5 million price tag, city leaders said.

“The busiest of all the CareFlight hubs is actually at Atrium,” Stautberg said.

Atrium Medical Center Foundation — along with Good Samaritan Foundation-Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital Foundation and Upper Valley Medical Center Foundation — are working in tandem to raise funds to purchase the aircraft, which will replace a 34-year-old unit.

“We do believe that with your support, we will find other support, not just throughout the community, but also with some of the other surrounding municipalities,” Stautberg said in Tuesday’s council meeting.

CareFlight is a separate company and is not owned by Premier Health.

Middletown was the first municipality the foundation approached to ask for funds, and additional communities have not yet been identified, according to Stautberg.

“You may look at this and think that this is an expensive proposition, but I’m going to tell you that...some things we do for the city of Middletown, we do for public good,” Councilman Paul Lolli said. “This is one of them.”

“No amount of money is too expensive to save citizens of Middletown,” he said.

While a decision was not made during the July 1 council meeting on whether to provide funds, Vice Mayor Steve West and Councilwoman Jennifer Carter voiced support for the project in addition to Lolli.