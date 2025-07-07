$29M Hamilton redevelopment could get started this fall; some funding still needed

The former Schuler & Benninghofen Woolen Mill developer now just needs to complete its capital stack to start the $29 million project.

Last month, Hamilton City Council approved the plan for a project that has been said would be transformational for the city’s Lindenwald neighborhood. Bloomfield/Schon is proposing a $29 million project to build 125 apartments and provide commercial and recreational spaces, as well as additional parking for the neighborhood.

Commonly known as the Shuler-Benninghofen project, the plans call for 91 one-bedroom apartments, with the remainder being two-bedroom, three-bedroom, or studio units.

Ahead of last month’s unanimous City Council approval of the plans, Mayor Pat Moeller said the city’s citizens are anticipating this project, and many in the administration have called it “transformational.”

Ken Schon, with Cincinnati-area developer Bloomfield/Schon, speaks during a discussion of his redevelopment project in Lindenwald at Hamilton City Council meeting on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Bloomfield/Schon is planning a $29 million redevelopment project at the former Shuler & Benninghofen Woolen Mill. Hamilton City Council approved the project at its June 25, 2025, meeting. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/FILE

“The people we’ve talked to on the Planning Commission, at cookouts, everybody’s really excited about this,” he said. “We’ll need to finish connecting the dots, but when that gets done, it’ll be a great, great project.”

Some of those dots relate to the developer’s financing, which Bloomfield/Schon officials said is needed to finalize before the project begins. Part of the financing does include $3.5 million in Ohio historic tax credits announced in December.

Ken Schon, partner at Bloomfield/Schon, told city leaders last month they are speaking with “three or four lenders” and are working with tax credit investors.

The goal, Schon said, is to begin construction this fall.

“It’s been a long haul, but it’s going to be great for Lindenwald,” said City Council member Michael Ryan. “It’s going to be a fresh start for the neighborhood, and I look forward to watching this get redeveloped and am really excited for our Lindenwald neighborhood. This is going to be great. We’ve got a couple more steps we’ve got to get through, but I appreciate Lindenwald’s patience and belief and trust.”

This project is far from Bloomfield/Schon’s first as the company has a growing portfolio of projects, including its first, the former American Can Factory in Cincinnati’s Northside neighborhood now known as the American Can Lofts. They also redeveloped the former Peters Cartridge Factory in Warren County, now a facility with more than 130 apartments in Maineville.

