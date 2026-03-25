Wanted: A new Middletown superintendent. Here are the qualifications the district seeks

“We spent two days in the district,” Forsthoefel said, noting how welcoming the community was.

The board of education launched the search in early March after Superintendent Deborah Houser announced Feb. 2 that she will retire before the start of the 2026–27 school year. Houser, an 18-year district veteran, became the first female superintendent in Middletown’s history when she took the position in 2023.

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The 5,900-student district must also replace Treasurer Randy Bertram, who announced his retirement in January. Under Ohio law, school boards directly hire only two positions: superintendent and treasurer.

Forsthoefel said K-12 Business Consulting assists 8–10 Ohio school districts each spring with similar searches.

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The survey distributed by K-12 included three questions:

What do you consider to be the two or three most significant strengths of Middletown City Schools? What would you consider to be the two or three most prominent opportunities facing the district? Please tell us your two or three characteristics which you think the BOE should look for in a new superintendent

Results presented in a MCS Board of Education meeting Monday saw top strengths identified as “Middie Pride,” staff, diversity, student opportunities, diverse learner support and outside support from local businesses and organizations.

Opportunities were identified as improvement in academic achievement, effectiveness of special education and English Language Learner programming and resources, understanding of unique needs of each building, staff retention, parent involvement, attendance/behavior, input and connection.

As for characteristics in a new superintendent, respondents identified an ideal leader who raises the academic bar, analyzes current programs for effectiveness and commits to what is working and values and seeks to understand the community and diverse learner services.

Additionally, respondents hope for a visible, approachable strategic planner who is also a charismatic communicator.

A common theme, Forsthoefel said, was: “We want our superintendent to know us, and we want to know our superintendent.”

Respondents were also asked to rank 10 areas in the order of importance for a new superintendent. The areas in bold were identified as the top criteria:

Ability and willingness to deal fairly with faculty, staff, students, and parents

Effective at creating and implementing a vision for the district

Expertise in design and implementation of instruction and curriculum

Effective at both written and verbal communications

Successful experience as a superintendent

Experience in socially and economically diverse student populations

Fiscal management expertise

Effective organizational and management skills

Personal involvement and interest in the community

A leader with strong interpersonal and public relations skills

Fiscal management expertise was identified as the least important characteristic among the board of education and support staff.

Following the presentation, the board agreed that survey results should be shared with potential candidates.

“It is not only going to inform the search moving forward, but whoever the next superintendent is, that’s going to be the first document they’ll want to see,” Forsthoefel said.

The results will also be posted on the district’s website.

Board Vice President Anita Scheibert thanked Forsthoefel for his work, calling the survey questions “appropriate” for the search. Board President Dr. Chris Urso said many focus group participants told him they were impressed with the level and depth of communication.

The new superintendent will earn a base salary between $165,000 and $195,000 and is expected to take office on or before Aug. 1.

PROPOSED SUPERINTENDENT TIMELINE

April 10: Application deadline

April 14: Candidate screening

April 22 and 23: First-round interviews

April 28: Final interviews

May 11: Choose and employ new superintendent

On or before Aug. 1: New superintendent takes office