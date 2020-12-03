Fairfield man admits to sexually assaulting children in two counties

Judge Jennifer McElfresh sentenced Clenney to 40 years in prison without parole. He was designated a Tier III sexual offender, which requires him to register his residence with the sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life. He was also sentenced to five years post release control when released from prison.

“It is a terrible tragedy,” Heile said. “So many lives ruined.”

Before the sentencing, family members of the still young children under the age of 10 spoke. Two of the victims are now adults. One watched the sentencing via Zoom.

When asked about the length of the sentence, Heile said, “Is there ever enough time for a crime like this? But when we have young victims to get that kind of time without having to put them through a trial, that is a benefit.”