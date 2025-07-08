Breaking: 1 of 2 victims identified in Middletown house fire

Police: Middletown man charged with reckless homicide attempted to stash gun in bathroom

His case will be heard by a Butler County Grand Jury.
Tyrone A. Crawford, 35, appeared in court June 30 for the reckless homicide of his wife.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Tyrone A. Crawford, 35, appeared in court June 30 for the reckless homicide of his wife. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Crime & Law
By
33 minutes ago
X

A Middletown man charged with reckless homicide after the shooting of his wife will appear in front of a Butler County Grand Jury, and charges may change, according to Middletown police.

Tyrone A. Crawford, 35, of Middletown was arrested June 29 at Shady Creek Apartments, 3590 Roosevelt Blvd.

Following the shooting, Crawford allegedly attempted stash the gun in his apartment’s bathroom under the sink, according to Middletown Detective Kristi Hughes.

Crawford is charged with reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; improper handling of a firearm, a fourth-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Hughes said these charges may change after more evidence is presented to the grand jury.

Crawford previously pleaded guilty to an unrelated domestic violence charge in 2023, which Hughes said involved a different victim.

Crawford made one of two 911 calls and can be heard saying his wife was shot in the back of the head in the apartments’ parking lot.

He did not respond to the dispatcher when asked if he saw who shot his wife.

He appeared in Middletown Municipal Court on June 30, and his bond was set at $750,000 by visiting Judge Joyce Campbell.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing case can contact Detective Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733.

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.