Police: Middletown man charged with reckless homicide attempted to stash gun in bathroom

Following the shooting, Crawford allegedly attempted stash the gun in his apartment’s bathroom under the sink, according to Middletown Detective Kristi Hughes.

Crawford is charged with reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; improper handling of a firearm, a fourth-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Hughes said these charges may change after more evidence is presented to the grand jury.

Crawford previously pleaded guilty to an unrelated domestic violence charge in 2023, which Hughes said involved a different victim.

Crawford made one of two 911 calls and can be heard saying his wife was shot in the back of the head in the apartments’ parking lot.

He did not respond to the dispatcher when asked if he saw who shot his wife.

He appeared in Middletown Municipal Court on June 30, and his bond was set at $750,000 by visiting Judge Joyce Campbell.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing case can contact Detective Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733.