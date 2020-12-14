2 sent to prison for Fairfield shooting death, third case still pending

Williams also took the same plea deal, admitting guilt to the same crimes including the reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 11 to 16 years in prison by McElfresh.

Foster is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 14 for a pre-trial hearing. Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Foster is alleged to be the shooter.

Francisco, 38, was found dead by his roommate at 8:15 p.m. March 13 in his apartment at the Fairfield Pointe complex, according to Fairfield police. He has been shot at close range, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office report.

Francisco died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to Dr. Russell Uptegrove, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy.

Francisco’s roommate, who also lives with his wife in the apartment, entered his room after Francisco’s brother said he hadn’t been able to reach him. The roommate then called 911.