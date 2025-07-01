Fireworks, food, music featured at Fairfield’s Red, White, & Kaboom event

“It’s our biggest event. It kicks off the Fourth of July for us,’’ said April Osborne, the city’s programming and events coordinator.

“It’s a time for us to celebrate as a community on the third and then celebrate with our families and friends on the fourth.’’

From 4-7 p.m., activities will be held at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Dr. The Cincinnati Circus will have two shows at the park’s amphitheater, the first at 4 p.m., the second at 6 p.m. There is no cost to attend either show.

The Hole Lotta Love and Jolly’s Drive In food trucks will be on site until 7 p.m. There will not be a Groovin’ on the Green concert that night in the park.

Activities shift to the upper area of Harbin Park where a stage and food trucks will be set up.

The Blue Water Kings band plays its party and rock music live from 7:30 p.m. until the start of the 30-minute fireworks show that begins at 10 p.m.

Food trucks will begin offering wares at 7 p.m. They include: Amaizing Grace Kettle Corn, The Dawghouse, Dine-In Hawaiian, Madd Mark’s Burgers, Nacho Average Taco Cart, Steak it Easy, Granny’s Goodies on the Go, Kona Ice, Fabulous Funnel Cakes & More.

Harbin Park will be closed to traffic all day, Osborne said. However, a limited number of handicap parking passes are available on a first come, first served basis at the front desk of the Community Arts Center, 401 Wessel Dr. Bring proof of handicap parking status.

The upper-level playground and splash pad at Harbin Park will be open until 9 p.m. They will then close because that area is in the fallout zone for the fireworks.

The sound track from the fireworks show will be broadcast live on The Project radio station, 106.3 FM.