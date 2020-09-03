Hamilton buys properties of body shop that closed after more than 80 years

This media outlet on Aug. 19 reported the four-generation business, which operated 83 years — since Franklin D. Roosevelt was president — had closed. Ritzi Body Shop, Inc. owned the property at 335 Main, while Ritzi Holdings, LTD owned 339 Main St.

“What drew us to the property was the large footprint and its ability to provide off-street parking to encourage additional economic development,” Smith said. “The biggest complaint we receive from prospective developers is the lack of immediate parking in the area.”

“The city has received interest and is considering supportive parking, retail, or dining uses for this space to complement the rest of the Main Street corridor,” Smith said, via email. “When the city finishes our evaluation of what is needed for parking to accommodate the area (similar to the parking area created at Armstead Park at the corner of Main & D St), we or the CIC (Community Improvement Corporation) will likely issue a request for proposals from interested developers.”

Smith recommended the council expedite the purchase process by considering it at one meeting rather than two as an emergency measure.

The Ritzi family has been unavailable for comment.

Even during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hamilton officials have continued to announce development news along its Main Street corridor, largely because of the under-construction gigantic Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill indoor sports complex, which will be the largest in North America when it opens in December of 2021.

Among recent development announcements have been the proposed HUB on Main, a proposed craft brewery and sports bar with a large outdoor entertainment area, which will go into the 500 block of Main St. The city bought each for $182,500, with the money coming from the city’s general fund.

Here is a rendering on what the craft beer sports bar and entertainment area would look like when completed. PROVIDED

Other developments recently announced include the Billy Yanks, a restaurant specializing in hand-crafted burgers and cocktails, at 201 Main St., and a coffee shop in the 1000 block of High St.

Businesses are moving in to the area largely because of the expectation that Spooky Nook, which also will include one of the region’s largest convention centers, will attract 10,000-plus athletes and their families on some weekends. Those visitors will drive several hours to participate in sports tournaments and athletic training.