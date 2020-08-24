Butler County bar cited for violating health orders

A Madison Twp. bar was one of the 10 establishments cited over the past two nights after complaints were received of blatant violations of health orders put in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Ohio Investigative Unit.
Agents visited the Madison Inn at 11:43 p.m. Friday and purchased a beer. The agents also observed approximately 50 patrons drinking and ordering alcoholic beverages.
The bar received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption.
Gov. Mike DeWine earlier said bars couldn’t serve alcohol after 10 p.m. in hopes of reducing the spread of the coronavirus.
The other Ohio bars cited are located in Vandalia, Cleveland, Toledo, Akron, Mansfield, Youngstown, Coldwater and Ashville.
These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience,” OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf said in a press release. “When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”
The OIU is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws.