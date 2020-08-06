X

Hamilton man, 35, killed after car crashes into utility pole

By Lauren Pack

A Hamilton man was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash on South Erie Boulevard, according to police.

The crash occurred about 12:05 a.m. at South Erie Boulevard and Hanover Street when a vehicle hit a utility pole, said Hamilton police Sgt. Richard Burkhardt.

Jeremiah Roy Evans, 35, died of head trauma, and his death was ruled a accident, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office

Evans died at the scene, and others were seriously injured. At least one person was transported by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by Hamilton police and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Accident Reconstruction Team

