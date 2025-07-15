Former Mexican cop sentenced in 20-year-old Hamilton murder case

The weapon used in was also ordered to be destroyed by Oster.

A jury found the Mexican national, known as “El Diablo,” guilty of shooting and killing Becarra on Long Street in December 2004. Deliberation took less than two hours.

Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Brad Burress told the jury last month the victim was “executed” less than an hour after Riano purchased ammunition for the firearm used in Becarra’s killing on Long Street, outside the Round House Bar.

Riano’s defense team claimed it was self-defense, alleging Becarra, 25, and his friends were harassing and threatening him and his family, which is why he fled the United States in early 2005.

Defense attorney Kara Blackney said during the closing arguments last month her client wasn’t looking for a fight, and assisted prosecutor Michael Hon agreed, saying he was looking to carry out “vigilante justice.”

Riano was 42 years old on Dec. 19, 2004, when he shot Becarra in the head with a .38 Smith & Wesson following an argument. The two men were at the Round House Bar at the corner of East Avenue and Long Street. Riano was inside when Becarra walked through a door off Long Street. An argument ensued and the men continued it outside.

At the time of the shooting, Blackney said Becarra had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit and tested positive for cocaine.

After the shooting, Riano fled back to Mexico via New Jersey around the time he was indicted on the murder charge in February 2005. He left his wife and children behind and was found working as a police officer in his hometown. He was extradited to the United States with the help of the U.S. Marshals Office and other authorities on Aug. 1.