Details allege husband shot wife before police arrived

One 911 call released to the Journal-News was made from a neighbor, who said, “My neighbor just shot his wife. Get (the cops) here now.”

The dispatcher asks the neighbor if he knows where Consuelo was shot, and he said, “No, her son is sitting right here, he came beating on my door.”

The son was in the home when Ronald allegedly shot his wife, Consuelo, according to police.

Around 4:42 p.m. Sunday, Middletown police responded to 3013 Mohawk Street following reports of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound allegedly inflicted by her husband, according to a press release from the city.

Upon arrival, the city said officers announced their presence and identified themselves as police officers. While negotiating with the male suspect inside his home, the suspect allegedly discharged his weapon at the officers.

In response, the city release said officers returned fire, striking the suspect. Upon entering the residence, officers found both the man and woman dead.

Two officers who fired shots have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Parallel investigations are underway regarding their deaths, according to Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations will conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting, and Gmoser will present evidence to a Butler County grand jury.

Middletown police are investigating the homicide that led to the call, which resulted in the death of the homicide suspect and his alleged victim.

“The fellow who was shot obviously did not heed the warning that I gave in my last press release,” Gmoser told Journal-News. “You point a gun at a police officer, you’re going to be dead.”

In late May, there was an officer-involved shooting in Middletown, which resulted in the death of Michael Anthony Baker, 47, of Middletown. Police were cleared of wrongdoing in this case by a Butler County grand jury.

“This case should serve as fair warning to all offenders involved in criminal activities that pointing a firearm at a police officer in the performance of his duties will be met with lethal and justified use of force to eliminate the threat,” Gmoser said of the ruling.

Though this is the second Middletown officer-involved shooting in about two months, Gmoser said the incidents are “random.”

“There is no systemic problem in Middletown with respect to officer-involved shooting cases,” he said.

When asked the same question, Police Chief Earl Nelson said: “No, each one is different. This one, we tried to negotiate with him...he didn’t want to negotiate with us.”

Gmoser praised Middletown Police Chief Earl Nelson for calling in BCI to handle the officer-involved part of the investigation.

“Chief Nelson acted very, very swiftly. He heeds that advice, always,” Gmoser said.

Investigators were on the scene after 9 p.m., collecting evidence from the Mohawk Street home.