Middletown man pleads guilty to federal child exploitation crimes

Elam “began online relationships” with girls in at least seven states over the span of four years, according to Norris’ office. Law enforcement have identified at least 10 victims so far.

Federal officials said Elam used manipulative tactics, like coercing at least one victim into complying with his requests by threatening to hurt himself if she didn’t do as he asked. He also coerced another victim into harming herself on live video.

Elam then further coerced his victims by threatening to leak nude images he obtained of them.

The plea agreement Elam entered into with the prosecution includes a recommended sentence of 26 years in prison.