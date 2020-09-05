Teen sent to prison for Hamilton shooting death

Michael Smith Jr., now 18, was 17 at the time time of the slaying and was tried as an adult. He pleaded guilty last month in Butler County Common Pleas Court to murder with a gun specification for shooting Shon Walker to death.

On Friday Judge Greg Stephens sentenced Smith to a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after six years. The gun specification added one year to the sentence.