Teen sent to prison for Hamilton shooting death

A Hamilton teen has been sent to prison for the shooting death of a 19-year-old last summer.
Michael Smith Jr., now 18, was 17 at the time time of the slaying and was tried as an adult. He pleaded guilty last month in Butler County Common Pleas Court to murder with a gun specification for shooting Shon Walker to death.
On Friday Judge Greg Stephens sentenced Smith to a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after six years. The gun specification added one year to the sentence.
Walker, 19, was shot point-blank just after 9 p.m. on June 27, 2019, in the 400 block of East Avenue. Hamilton police say Smith had a firearm and shot Walker several times then concealed the weapon in his clothing discarded in the sewer in the 600 block of High Street.
The incident was caught on video, and a witness identified Smith as the shooter, according to court documents.
Because of the seriousness of the crime and Smith’s age, the case was a mandatory bind-over to adult court if probable cause was found by county Juvenile Court Judge Ronald Craft. That happened in August 2019 after Smith waived his right to a probable cause hearing.