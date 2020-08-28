Woman tells police she was held against her will at Miami fraternity house

The victim said she had gone there with friends to meet the brother of one of them. They were talking to a couple guys outside the house when one of them asked if it was okay to split them up. She said he grabbed her arm and pulled her into the house and upstairs into a room, where he closed the door and threw her onto a bed. She said he began holding her down and kissing her. She said she told him no and said her friends were on the way because they were getting some food. She attempted to text a friend but he yanked her phone away and then locked the deadbolt.

She told the officer the male was holding her down by the waist and would not let her get up. Her friend called to her and she was finally able to get free of him and sprinted down the stairs where she saw another male playing pool. She asked the way out and he pointed.