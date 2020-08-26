Giant Kroger Marketplace project canceled in West Chester

The township has received a letter from Patrick Kejs, senior vice president with Regency Centers, canceling the sales contract to purchase the old senior center. There are no details about why the transaction was terminated.

Kroger had agreed to pay the township $1.8 million for the old Activity Center on Cox Road to clear the way for a 117,166-square-foot Marketplace. The deal was contingent on Regency being able to also purchase the Providence Bible Fellowship church and property from Chesterwood Village.