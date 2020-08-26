Giant Kroger Marketplace project canceled in West Chester

Plans for the giant Kroger Marketplace slated for Tylersville and Cox roads in West Chester Twp. have been dropped for now.
The township has received a letter from Patrick Kejs, senior vice president with Regency Centers, canceling the sales contract to purchase the old senior center. There are no details about why the transaction was terminated.
Kroger had agreed to pay the township $1.8 million for the old Activity Center on Cox Road to clear the way for a 117,166-square-foot Marketplace. The deal was contingent on Regency being able to also purchase the Providence Bible Fellowship church and property from Chesterwood Village.
“We all knew this transaction and development would be a challenge and it simply looks like it will take more time on the part of Regency to make a Kroger deal work,” Township Administrator Larry Burks said. “We will, for now, leave options open regarding the sale of the Cox Road property.”