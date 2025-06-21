Metaphysical shops bewitch Hamilton

Most cities are home to one or two metaphysical or spiritual shops — if any. But in Hamilton, a drive through town reveals an unexpected abundance: there are six, each with its own unique vibe.
They sell anything from crystals and incense to tarot cards and bone readings. Some do it all.
These shops include Seraph by the River, Angelic Crystal Treasures, Angelic Crystal Therapy, Arius and Phos, Posh Pagan and more.
There’s even a Witches Market from 6-9 p.m. on the last Saturday of every month ending in October that “helps small magical businesses find customers,” according to its website.
One of the shops, Alternative Path - Coexist, celebrated its 5-year anniversary and its newfound membership with the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting.
Becoming a chamber member can help bring validity for any business. It provides resources, networking opportunities and workshops.
Megan Snyder, general manager of both Coexist and Posh Pagan, said the goal of the ribbon cutting was to bring publicity to the store. They wanted to let the community know the family-owned and operated business was still there.
“[We want to] let everybody know that we’re not evil, that we’re safe,” Snyder said. “... We might have pentacles in here, but we’re not satanic people. We welcome every religion, whether they’re Christian, Catholic, Muslim, Pagan. We want everybody to be encouraged [and] not to feel scared when they walk in ... You know, we live in the community, and that’s what we all are here to do, is help them.”
She said Coexist is more metaphysical with tarot readings, bone readings, candles, herbs, incense, crystals and jewelry.
Meanwhile, the sister store next door, Posh Pagan, has clothes, accessories, cosmetics and tapestries.
They’re not the only metaphysical shop wanting to let folks know they are here.
Dawn Silverton, owner of Seraph by the River and Sterling Seraph, said she noticed around 2020 more shops popping up, and that it can get competitive.
“I’ve heard a lot of other shops complaining about it,” Silverton said. “The funny thing is, when you’re the original kid on the block, and you see other shops popping up, you’re just used to it. [Like] that’s how commerce works. ... With more prevalence and more front and center roadside display of something, it also creates more interest.”
Silverton said she first noticed the large shift into the metaphysical because Covid-19 hit and everyone was stuck in their homes, which allowed for more people to explore social media and types of “at home remedies.”
“They were looking for alternative healing aids, like, what crystals will help me with my anxiety? What crystals will help me with fear or headaches? Silverton said. ”They couldn’t just readily go to the store and get things as easily."
When describing her stores, she called Sterling Seraph — which opened in Bridgewater in 2016 — a more “witchy store” and Seraph by the River — which opened in 2022 — a “hippie, witchy T.J. Maxx.”
However, Silverton noted that she doesn’t love the word “witch” because it can become polarizing quickly. She said some view it as someone who worships the devil and others see it as a healer or wise woman.
“My question always is: ‘What is your definition of a witch?’” Silverton said.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
About the Author