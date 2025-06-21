Metaphysical shops bewitch Hamilton

These shops include Seraph by the River, Angelic Crystal Treasures, Angelic Crystal Therapy, Arius and Phos, Posh Pagan and more.

There’s even a Witches Market from 6-9 p.m. on the last Saturday of every month ending in October that “helps small magical businesses find customers,” according to its website.

One of the shops, Alternative Path - Coexist, celebrated its 5-year anniversary and its newfound membership with the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting.

Becoming a chamber member can help bring validity for any business. It provides resources, networking opportunities and workshops.

Megan Snyder, general manager of both Coexist and Posh Pagan, said the goal of the ribbon cutting was to bring publicity to the store. They wanted to let the community know the family-owned and operated business was still there.

“[We want to] let everybody know that we’re not evil, that we’re safe,” Snyder said. “... We might have pentacles in here, but we’re not satanic people. We welcome every religion, whether they’re Christian, Catholic, Muslim, Pagan. We want everybody to be encouraged [and] not to feel scared when they walk in ... You know, we live in the community, and that’s what we all are here to do, is help them.”

She said Coexist is more metaphysical with tarot readings, bone readings, candles, herbs, incense, crystals and jewelry.

Meanwhile, the sister store next door, Posh Pagan, has clothes, accessories, cosmetics and tapestries.