Green Farm Juicery opens in West Chester: Owners say the overall mission is wellness

“You aren’t going to find many places that are 100% organic, like us,” Zerkle said. “We are gluten free, dairy free and all organic. There are no preservatives and all of our juices are cold pressed.”

The West Chester location started with a bit of serendipity. King already had a Green Farm location in Mason when a neighbor mentioned to her they may have space next to their chiropractic business. King and Zerkle agreed and now Green Farm Juicery shares the same location at Align Chiropractic.

“We share the same wellness mission with Align Chiropractic,” Zerkle said. “It’s a good spot to be.”

There are more than 20 juices on the menu including seasonal combinations. The selection includes combinations like the Green Guru which includes kale, spinach, romaine, cucumber, celery, lemon, lime and ginger or the Ginger Lemonade featuring lemon, green apple, red apple and ginger.

Green Farm carries a wide variety of plant milk combinations and wellness shots including a Digestive shot which has ginger, lemon, filtered water, honey and black pepper or the Anti-Inflammatory shot with tumeric, ginger, lemon, raw honey and cayenne.

“Whether you’re looking for a performance boost, a digestive aid or looking to fight off an allergy or illness, we have shots or smoothies that attack all of those,” Zerkle said.

There are seven superfood smoothies on the menu with different combinations of ingredients including coconut water, power greens, apples, bananas, blueberries, strawberries, chia seeds, manuka honey and ashwagandha.

“Our superfood smoothies are very popular,” Zerkle said. “Superfoods have been used for centuries and work to counteract stress in the body, balancing hormones. They fight fatigue, attack illness and improve immunity.”

The smoothie bowls are also very popular according to Zerkle, especially the PB&J Acai Bowl featuring acai, blueberries, banana, peanut butter (dry roasted peanuts, salt) and “Almond Mylk.”

Green Farm offers subscription plans and cleansing packages which can save you up to 35 percent.

“We have good energy here and our smoothie baristas are here to help you choose the best juice or smoothie for you,” Zerkle said.

HOW TO GO

What: Green Farm Juicery

Where: 7345 Tyler’s Corner Drive, West Chester Twp.

When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.

More: greenfarmjuicery.com